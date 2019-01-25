Volvo Car Stadium, the Daniel Island music venue and tennis arena, is partnering with neighboring restaurant, bar and brewery Dockery's for its craft beer distribution.
Dockery's, led by brewmaster Dustin Wilson, is launching a new, custom beer to be served at Volvo Car Stadium this summer. The brew, "No Fault," is a light, golden ale with a 4.0% ABV, refreshingly designed for drinking at various outdoor events.
“We wanted to have a beer that was fresh and light, something from Charleston that would work both for the Volvo Car Open in the spring and our music series that begins just after the tournament,” says Bob Moran, tournament director at Volvo Car Open.
For its launch, the two organizations are hosting a design contest for the new craft beer's label. The contest winner will receive art recognition on the can, along with $500 cash and tickets to the Volvo Car Open finals.
Entries should focus on what makes the Volvo Car Stadium popular, whether that's tennis, concerts by popular touring bands or simply outdoor summer vibes.
“I love that our beer can will feature a local artist,” says brewmaster Wilson. “It’s going to be fun to see what people come up with to really highlight the stadium and the city.”
Contest entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 22 though the web form at dockerysdi.com/contest. Rules and template requirements are posted there.
The official beer launch will be announced at a later date.