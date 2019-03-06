Dave Matthews, the lead of his self-titled American rock band formed in the '90s and famous for songs such as "Crash Into Me" and "Where Are You Going," is headed to Charleston for a concert at Volvo Car Stadium with Tim Reynolds.
The duo, currently touring Europe with the full Dave Matthews Band, has announced two upcoming spring shows. The Daniel Island stadium is one destination, along with a performance venue in New York.
The Lowcountry show, being held on April 20, will benefit Meeting Street Schools, a Charleston-based nonprofit network of public and private schools. It will be a rare, stripped-down show with Matthews and Reynolds as an acoustic duo.
They met more than 25 years ago and have been collaborating ever since on several Dave Matthews Band albums dating to 2003. Reynolds has been touring with the band full-time since 2008.
Collectively, The Dave Matthews Band has sold 38 million albums since the 1994 release of major label debut "Under the Table and Dreaming." In addition to performing with the Dave Matthews Band, Reynolds founded electric power trio TR3.
Meeting Street Schools, the nonprofit that will benefit from this unique show, was founded upon the belief that all children deserve an excellent education regardless of their geographic or socioeconomic circumstances. Where access to quality public education or affordable private alternatives is severely limited, Meeting Street Schools is providing over 1,200 students across four campuses with transformational educational opportunities.
An online ticket presale for the Volvo Car Stadium show has begun at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Tickets will then go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XGrca9.