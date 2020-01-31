Dave Chappelle performed two comedy shows at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Thursday night.

His tour DJ, DJ Trauma, had originally planned to spin a late-night set at Deco Nightclub downtown afterward. But because of logistics due to Chappelle's second 10 p.m. show, that was canceled.

Instead, the two had a nightcap with Charleston's renowned actor and RiverDogs co-owner Bill Murray and producer, TV host and comedian Michelle Wolf (of "The Break with Michelle Wolf") at the Recovery Room Tavern, a popular bar on King Street famous for selling the most 12-ounce PBR cans in the country.

The three celebrities, plus DJ Trauma, were pictured with Rec Room patrons surrounding the pool table. Wolf opened for Chappelle at both shows earlier that night.

According to Rec Room owner Chris "Boston" DiMattia, the crew rolled up around 1:15 a.m. He said their security called ahead and accompanied them in three Cadillac Escalades, parked outside. A private security officer went into the bar with them, while the others stayed outside in the cars, according to DiMattia.

DiMattia said Chappelle got up on a bar stool upon arrival to say hi to the whole bar crowd, and then he and Murray grabbed a few drinks and hung out back.

"They were very polite," DiMattia said.

Venus Williams was spotted playing foosball at Rec Room back in April.