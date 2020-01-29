Dave Chappelle was originally slated to just perform a stand-up set at 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Chappelle's tour DJ, "DJ Trauma," was locked in to play a set following that performance at Deco Nightclub in downtown Charleston, according to the club's producers and promoters.
However, a second comedy show starring Chappelle was announced for 10 p.m. earlier this week, pushing the DJ set back to midnight. Until Tuesday night, everything was still set to move forward as planned, according to Boomer Oyler of The Beckett Agency.
Oyler says the logistics surrounding the late-night DJ set became tricky, and DJ Trauma has canceled because of that.
Tickets already purchased to Deco that night will be fully refunded. Tickets to Chappelle's 10 p.m. comedy show at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center are still available for $68+ at http://bit.ly/38JZgyk.