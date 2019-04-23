You might have heard it through the grapevine that Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates has a house in Charleston.

Indeed, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee splits his time between the Lowcountry and New York, and he's showing some local love with a show in September at the MUSC Health Stadium.

The No. 1 selling music duo, popular for top singles such as "Rich Girl," "Kiss On My List," "Maneater" and "You Make My Dreams," rose to popularity in the '70s and '80s.

Together, Hall and Oates have racked up six consecutive multi-platinum albums. The duo still tours occasionally, and this stop in Charleston is one of four live concerts that were announced together.

The show goes on at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive. Hall and Oates will be joined by G. Love and Special Sauce.

Tickets, which are listed online as starting at $122.50, go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ZsCWxI.