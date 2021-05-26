Darius Rucker to perform concert for Charleston health care workers at Windjammer

Darius Rucker, of Hootie and the Blowfish and solo country music career fame, will play a show in the Charleston area next month.

Rucker has a concert slated at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms that will be exclusive to an audience of health care workers.

The Isle of Palms City Council on May 25 unanimously voted to approve the city-sanctioned concert that will take place at 6 p.m. June 9 on The Windjammer's outdoor sunset stage.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Scottie Frier, talent buyer at the beach venue, confirmed with The Post and Courier the show was a go.

"Darius has done so much for this city and this is just another example of his generosity," Frier said.

Though the show will not be open to the general public, 1,000 tickets will be distributed to hospital workers and a few lucky radio contest winners.

Rucker, along with his bandmates have granted more than $3.1 million through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation since its inception 20 years ago. The foundation was established to help charities devoted to public education in South Carolina.

Hootie & the Blowfish also traditionally plays an annual "Homegrown" concert at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island to help raise awareness of the needs of schools in the local community. Audience members are usually asked to bring school supplies to donate.

The Grammy Award-winning band didn't play the traditional show in 2019 due to their new album release and accompanying tour. Nor did they play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has not yet been an announcement if the concert will be back in 2021.

Rucker was recently named Southern Living's "2021 Southerner of the Year" and presented at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.