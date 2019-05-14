Darius Rucker celebrated his birthday Monday night in the most fitting way. He performed a birthday concert at The Windjammer on Isle of Palms and invited about 300 of his closest friends, according to the venue's talent buyer Scottie Frier. 

Among those friends were fellow Hootie & the Blowfish bandmate Mark Bryan, Eddie White of Awendaw Green and his son Clay of The High Divers, members of longtime local bands The Blue Dogs and Uncle Mingo and Rucker's daughter, who got up on stage to sing "You've Got a Friend" with him.

PCM_9390.jpg

Darius Rucker performed a birthday concert at The Windjammer and sang a James Taylor cover with his daughter. Port City Media Co./Bennett Coleman/Provided

Rucker, who turned 53, said on stage it had been a long time since he played The Windjammer, but it was an integral venue to his rise to fame with Hootie in the '90s. He has been friends with owner Bobby Ross for years.

For the invitation-only show, Rucker spent the first half playing James Taylor covers with his backing band, The Carolina Grey Boys. During the intimate, stripped-back performance, a sign read "absolutely no talking during the James Taylor cover set."

PCM_9872 (1).jpg

Darius Rucker performed a birthday concert at The Windjammer with his band The Carolina Grey Boys. Port City Media Co./Bennett Coleman/Provided

Then, for the second set, he dove into Hootie & the Blowfish favorites and some of his solo country tunes, giving a few back stories in between songs. He even threw a few covers in there for good measure. 

"It was super special," said Frier. "And it was cool to hear the stories behind some of his songs at a place he’s been playing since he first started out."  

Darius Rucker Concert (copy)

CHARLESTON, SC - Darius Rucker performs a free, surprise pop-up concert in Charleston for CMT INSTANT JAM: DARIUS RUCKER at The Windjammer on August 26, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Rucker has played many a show at the beachfront venue, the most recent of which was an impromtu outdoor concert for CMT on the volleyball court in 2015.

