"The Righteous Gemstones" is Danny McBride's latest Charleston-filmed project to premiere on HBO, and one local artist has been riding the wave of the actor and producer's TV screen success.

Charleston artist Douglas Panzone has created the murals for Danny McBride's projects with local film production company Rough House Pictures, including "Vice Principals" and "Halloween." Both were filmed in the Lowcountry.

For the "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones" murals, Panzone said he was commissioned by HBO. The "Halloween" mural was created in coordination with Rough House Pictures.

Panzone has been producing commissioned large-scale artwork all over Charleston and the Southeast since 2007. He's the artist behind the bird mural outside The Sparrow in North Charleston and the Willy Wonka portrait at Tin Roof in West Ashley. You might've seen some of his roaring tiger murals along Folly Road on James Island.

The "Vice Principals" mural appeared in September 2017 in Park Circle, with depictions of McBride and the cast and information on when the show premiered and where to watch it. Panzone spent a few days on a scissor lift across from EVO Pizzeria spray painting the piece on the brick exterior of the Old Village Market and Deli.

The "Halloween" mural materialized in October in the same spot as the current "The Righteous Gemstones" mural — the facade of D.B.'s Cheesesteaks in Avondale. It featured a black background and the movie title in all-white caps with Michael Myers wearing his signature mask and wielding a knife in the center. Panzone also etched on the movie premiere date, Oct. 19, in orange block letters to fit the season.

The new "The Righteous Gemstones" mural came to life in mid-August and includes colorful depictions of the members of the Gemstones family, a group of greedy televangelists with debaucherous tendencies. There's "The Father" (John Goodman), "The Son" (Danny McBride), "The Other Son" (Adam DeVine), "The Daughter" (Edi Patterson) and "The Holy Spirit" (the Gemstones' private plane). One panel along the brick wall also features the show title and premiere date, which was Aug. 18.

Danny Bailey, the owner of D.B.'s Cheesesteaks, told The Post and Courier that Panzone is a friend of his, among several local artists he knows well. He welcomed the new mural, just as he had the "Halloween" mural last fall, on the outer brick wall of his business.

Much like "Halloween," "The Righteous Gemstones" TV show includes several recognizable Charleston landmarks, which you can watch on the big screen. Some of those are the North Charleston Coliseum, which serves as a megachurch; Whirlin' Waters park in North Charleston, where a baptism scene transpires; and the old Liberty Tap Room in Mount Pleasant, where the Gemstones dine every Sunday after church.

"The Righteous Gemstones" airs at 10 p.m. Sundays on HBO.