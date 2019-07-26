Kanye West, Bill Murray and stealing shark teeth all worked their way into Danny McBride's conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night.

The Charleston resident, who relocated from L.A. two years ago after two decades of living the Hollywood life, was on the air to chat more about his latest TV creation "The Righteous Gemstones," which began filming in Charleston last year.

He also co-wrote "Halloween," which Jamie Lee Curtis and cast were in Charleston filming in 2018.

McBride's third HBO series, which focuses on a family of corrupt televangelists, wrapped up filming in June, according to set extra and local musician Ian Russell of the Orange Doors.

McBride, co-crafter of "Vice Principals," the HBO series that he moved to Charleston to film, serves as the creator, executive producer, director and writer of the new series, which also stars John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Danny McBride revealed a few new clips from the show, but he started off by talking about his move from Hollywood to the Holy City.

"Yeah, I tried to hang out with you a few times, but you didn't return my calls so I got out of this town," McBride said to Kimmel, inciting audience laughter.

Kimmel asked if Bill Murray, another Charleston resident with a stake in Hollywood, had convinced him to make the move across coasts.

"If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for me," McBride responded.

He also detailed his day in Charleston with Kanye West, who McBride said called him up to hang out and chat a potential project shortly after he moved to South Carolina.

"He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life, and he wanted me to play him," McBride revealed.

McBride said that West came to his house, they went out on a boat and talked and then they came back and watched his son play online game "Fortnite" before West flew back home.

"Well if this project goes forward, I'd love to play Kim Kardashian opposite your Kanye," Kimmel joked.

McBride also talked about what it was like as an adult making new friends after moving across the country, including the "blind date" his wife set him up on with another dad.

During that friend date, they broke into a South Carolina sand quarry to go hunting for prehistoric shark's teeth. McBride described it as quite the adventure that has since turned into a new hobby of his.

McBride said that he is trying to put Charleston on the map as a film destination.

"We've been trying to get South Carolina to, like, raise their taxes so that we can shoot more projects there, because we've tapped them out," McBride said.

He said he lobbied at the statehouse and talked with Governor Henry McMaster to raise the South Carolina Film Commission incentives, but it was to no avail.

"Did you tell them your Kanye powers?" Kimmel offered.

In "The Righteous Gemstones" newest trailer, McBride, Goodman, DeVine and Patterson can be seen in their starring roles. But in one small glimpse at the 1:33 minute mark, so can a group of local musicians who were cast as extras, including Ian Russell of the Orange Doors, seen wearing a gray shirt and red pants.

The musicians play dancing "cybergoths," basically dark clothes-clad ravers. Russell said they had a six-hour dance rehearsal for the role with four choreographers and several different routines.

He added that extras were discouraged from talking with McBride and the celebs, but he did get to see them act on set.

"It's pretty hard not to laugh," he said. "They improv a ton."

"The Righteous Gemstones" premieres Aug. 18 on HBO.