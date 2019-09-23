Dancing with the stars (copy)

The "Dancing with the Stars" 2020 live show is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Provided

 Provided

Soon, you can join the likes of Julianna Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. 

The "Dancing With the Stars" 2020 live tour is coming to North Charleston, with a stop at the Performing Arts Center on Feb. 20. 

The Season 28 lineup of professional dancers, including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold and Sasha Farber, will take to the road from Jan. 9 to April 7 for its longest tour to date.

The all-new production will include all genres of dance as seen on the ABC hit show. Cha cha, foxtrot, salsa and tango will be joined with dazzling glamor and glitz during the live performance. 

Tickets, which start at $58, are on sale now at dwtstour.com. VIP packages with meet and greet opportunities and exclusive merchandise are also available for super fans at VIPNation.com

"Dancing with the Stars" airs from 8-10 p.m. Mondays. 

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.