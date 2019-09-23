Soon, you can join the likes of Julianna Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.
The "Dancing With the Stars" 2020 live tour is coming to North Charleston, with a stop at the Performing Arts Center on Feb. 20.
The Season 28 lineup of professional dancers, including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold and Sasha Farber, will take to the road from Jan. 9 to April 7 for its longest tour to date.
The all-new production will include all genres of dance as seen on the ABC hit show. Cha cha, foxtrot, salsa and tango will be joined with dazzling glamor and glitz during the live performance.
Tickets, which start at $58, are on sale now at dwtstour.com. VIP packages with meet and greet opportunities and exclusive merchandise are also available for super fans at VIPNation.com.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs from 8-10 p.m. Mondays.