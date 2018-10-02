ABC's hit TV show "Dancing with the Stars" is touring this winter with a special live performance that will include Season 27 dancers.
The ensemble includes Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong and more.
"Dancing with the Stars: Live" will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Dec. 30, and tickets are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
The show will feature fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in all styles, from ballroom and jazz to contemporary and hip-hop. The production is choreographed and creative directed by Emmy Award-winning Mandy Moore and "Dancing with the Stars" executive producer Ashley Edens-Shaffer.
VIP packages are available through VIPNation.com, and will give fans the chance to attain premium seats, meet and greet the cast, get exclusive merchandise and pose for photos.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs at 8 p.m. Monday nights on ABC.