High Water Festival is one of the most anticipated annual events in the Holy City, and this year's two-day music shindig is no different.
The North Charleston Riverfront Park event, curated by Charleston duo Shovels & Rope, takes place from April 13-14, and the official daily schedules are out now.
Headliners for this year are Leon Bridges, Jenny Lewis, Lord Huron The Head and the Heart, Dr. Dog and the curators themselves, but now, you can figure out if you need to arrive as soon as the gates open or can hold off a little bit for your favorite acts later in the night.
The two-stage alternating setup allows for fans to see each and every act, setting it apart from larger festivals that can host three, four or even more stages with overlapping sets.
High Water's Saturday lineup is:
- 12:30-1:15 p.m. Lily Hiatt
- 1:15-2 p.m. Michael Nau
- 2-2:45 p.m. Ranky Tanky
- 2:45-3:30 p.m. Shrimp Records Family Band
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. The War and Treaty
- 4:30-5:15 p.m. Blitzen Trapper
- 5:15-6:15 p.m. Mitski
- 6:15-7:15 p.m. Phosphorescent
- 7:15-8:15 p.m. Lord Huron
- 8:15-9:15 p.m. Jenny Lewis
- 9:15-10:30 p.m. Leon Bridges
The Sunday lineup is:
- 12:30-1:15 p.m. The Secret Sisters
- 1:15-2 p.m. Thelma & the Sleaze
- 2-2:45 p.m. Butch Walker
- 2:45-3:30 p.m. Lera Lynn
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- 4:30-5:15 p.m. Hayes Carll
- 5:15-6:15 p.m. Dr. Dog
- 6:15-7 p.m. Durand Jones & the Indications
- 7-8:15 p.m. Shovels & Rope
- 8:15-9:15 p.m. J. Roddy Walston & the Business
- 9:15-10:30 p.m. The Head and the Heart
Tickets are still available for $159.50, plus applicable fees, and there are additional experience packages you can purchase, including a VIP ticket, the Low Tide Social pre-party and oyster education classes. Individual day tickets are not available.
To purchase tickets or find our more information, visit highwaterfest.com.