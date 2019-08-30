Lift up your "Red Solo Cup" and ask your friends "How Do You Like Me Now?" when you snag tickets for this concert.
Country pop star Toby Keith is coming to the Charleston area for an outdoor show this fall. He'll be performing at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Keith has a catalog of hit songs since his first album dropped in 1993, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "I Love This Bar," "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This" and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." He wrote and starred in 2008 movie "Beer For My Horses," which is also another one of his popular tracks recorded by him and Willie Nelson.
Over the years, Keith has won four American Music Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, two CMA Awards, two British Country Music Association Awards and the title of "Country Artist of the Decade" at Billboard.
He's had 20 No. 1 singles.
On Daniel Island, Keith will be joined by special guest "American Idol" Season 17 winner Laine Hardy.
Tickets are on sale now at volvocarstadiumconcerts.com, ranging between $35.50-$95.50 via TicketMaster.