The entertainment lineup is here for the Coastal Carolina Fair, a much-anticipated annual tradition for the Charleston area community. The Ladson-based extravaganza features thrilling rides, deep-fried food and some live music.
From the lights of the twirling Ferris wheel up in the sky to the stuffed animal-lined games along the midway, the fair is known to many across the state as a magical place for making memories and enjoying a night of fun.
If you're a Rodney Atkins fan, then that fun just went to a whole new level. The country star will be performing on Nov. 2 as a headliner to kick off the last weekend of fair fun.
Other music performers include Joe Nichols on opening night, Oct. 25; Walker Hayes on Oct. 26; Jo Dee Messina on Oct. 27; Lalo Mora on Oct. 28; ASIA featuring John Payne on Oct. 29; An Evening With Building 429 on Oct. 30; Resurrection: A Journey Tribute on Nov. 1; High Valley on Nov. 3; and Brady Smith Band with Saluda Shoals on Nov. 4.
Other entertainment includes the bevy of fair rides, like the circling Crazy Mouse, spooky Haunted Mansion, spinning Gravitron, free-flying Space Roller, giant swing tower The Vertigo and terrifying Mega Drop.
There will also be a tiger performance, art shows, a honey competition, dancers and a petting zoo.
The fair, which extends from Thursday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 4, is open on most weeknights from 3-9 p.m. with an hour extension on Friday nights. On weekends, the fairgrounds are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
There is a discount admission of $6-$10 through Oct. 24, which can be purchased online at coastalcarolinafair.org. Visit the website for a full lineup and more information.