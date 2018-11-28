The country icon known for radio hits like "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," "Better Boat" and "All the Pretty Girls" is coming to Daniel Island for a concert at the Volvo Car Stadium.
As part of Kenny Chesney's 2019 "Songs for the Saints" tour, he'll make the Lowcountry stop on April 25. The mini-tour will only hit 19 cities.
“To me, making the rooms a little smaller, coming to where the fans live, we’re changing the dynamic – and I think it’s going to be pretty cool," said Chesney. "It’s a lot of people’s hometowns, and that’s always awesome energy.”
Fellow country singer David Lee Murphy, who sings "Everything's Going to Be Alright" along with hits like "Dust on the Bottle" and "Party Crowd" will join Chesney for the occasion.
Chesney's last "No Shoes Nation" tour brought out 1.3 million fans to see the eight-time Entertainer of the Year. He's all about having a good time, and he wants to share that experience with everyone who comes to his shows.
"Whatever your problems are, I want you to leave them out there… and for one night, I want you to forget about it, and have the time of your life," Chesney said.
Tickets for the Volvo Car Stadium show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7. There are also pre-sales available for Kenny Chesney Fan Club members and American Express card holders. For more information, head to kennychesney.com/songsforthesaints or volvocarstadiumconcerts.com.