Country music star Miranda Lambert visits Charleston, goes to gospel brunch at Halls

Country music star Miranda Lambert attended a gospel brunch at Halls Chophouse and ordered a spiced vanilla latte and avocado toast at Harken Cafe on Queen Street while she was in Charleston this week.

The two-time Grammy winner, 14-time Country Music Association award winner and 29-time Academy of Country Music award winner posted about her recent three-day stay in the Holy City on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

In the shared images is a picture with husband Brendan McLoughlin outside Hall's and snapshot from the sidewalk of the Dock Street Theatre. Another shot is of her and McLoughlin in front of a mossy oak by the marsh.

"Dreamy Charleston, SC, I miss you already," Lambert posted online Feb. 3. "There is too much to say about this place for one post."

Food stops were high on her list, a docket that included The Darling Oyster Bar, Carmella's Cafe and Dessert Bar, Prohibition, Charleston Wine & Company and High Cotton. She gave the latter a shoutout for the carrot cake.

Among other highlights were embarking on a half-day tour with Tours By Locals and strolling the gardens at Middleton Place. Lambert shared that she and McLoughlin enjoyed the local KOA campground, in addition to a Holiday Inn in Mount Pleasant.

"The best part was the 'alligators may live here' sign," she posted alongside a laughing emoji.

Lambert and McLoughlin were also spotted in Asheville over the weekend ahead of their arrival in Charleston. There, Lambert went camping at the KOA, visited the Biltmore Estate and enjoyed the biscuits and apple butter at The Moose Cafe, according to her Facebook post.

She also gave a shout out to Curate's tapas bar and a cocktail at The Red Stag Grill dubbed the "quarantine fatigue."

As for Charleston, she sang high praises on social media.

"I could go on and on about this town, and three days this time around wasn't nearly enough," she said. "If y'all haven't been to the Lowcountry, you better GIT down there!"

Lambert — who sings "The House That Built Me," "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Gunpowder & Lead" — has upcoming tour dates listed on her website, starting in March. None currently include the Lowcountry, though many locals surely may hope one or two will be added.