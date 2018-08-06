A voice you might have heard over country radio, most notably with his current No. 1 single "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)", is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum for a fall performance.
Jake Owen, who has had seven No. 1 singles on the country radio charts (cue "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "The One That Got Away" and "Anywhere With You") will play with special guest David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen on Oct. 6 in town. The North Charleston show is part of his "Life's Whatcha Make It Tour."
Owen has recently signed a new record label deal with Big Loud Records, reuniting him with award-winning producer Joey Moi. The two are currently in the studio working on Owen's forthcoming project.
Tickets, available at Livenation.com, the Coliseum advance ticket office, or by calling 800-745-3000, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. They range between $25.25 and $60.25, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.