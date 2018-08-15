pose instruments uncle mingo.jpg (copy)
Scott Quattlebaum (from left), Jason Moore, Robert Thor, and Bryon Moore — Uncle Mingo — took a break from rehearsing on Daniel Island on Thursday, July 27, 2017 as they were getting ready for their Aug. 5 performance at The Windjammer. File/Wade Spees/Staff

 Wade Spees

Uncle Mingo

Uncle Mingo. File/Wade Spees/Staff

WHAT: The beloved funk-punk quintet returns to the members' favorite spot, The 'Jammer, for a rare reunion. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17

WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

PRICE: $20 

MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/events

Abstract That Rapper + DD Allin

Julian Harrell aka "Abstract" of the Alan Fame & The Death Row Allstars will perform at Big Gun. 

WHAT: Two local rappers will be spitting some rhymes at a Calhoun Street burger shop and punk karaoke venue. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22

WHERE: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St. 

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/664478120587284/

MYFEVER

MYFEVER will play a show at The Royal American. 

WHAT: A night of indie rock 'n' roll is coming, and the stars of the show are Atlanta band MYFEVER, Charleston outfit Youngster, Central Florida's Glass House Point and Columbia group Dead Swells. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive

PRICE: $5

MORE INFO: theroyalamerican.com/schedule/

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors will perform during the Charleston Music Confab. 

WHAT: The Charleston Music Confab, an annual conference following in the footsteps of Austin's SXSW, will present a range of shows for a long weekend. The headlining Americana troubadours of Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors will be joined by The Brook & The Bluff, Finnegan Bell, Hannah Miller and Prettier Than Matt. 

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30

WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St. 

PRICE: $25 

MORE INFO: musicfarm.com/event/charleston-music-confab-presents-drew-holcomb-and-the-neighbors/

Women & The Beatles

Amber Grace Joyner is one of the musicians performing for the Women & The Beatles tribute show. 

WHAT: This music series is the brainchild of Lindsay Holler and Hazel Ketchum, who thought it would be cool to have local women musicians take on the sounds of some classic bands. "Penny Lane," "Eleanor Rigby" and "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" would be pleased about the artists who are performing, such as Grace Joyner, Zandrina Dunning and Jordan Igoe. 

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. 

PRICE: $15 advance, $17 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonmusichall.com/event/1597411-women-beatles-tribute-charleston/

Mipso

Chapel Hill’s indie Americana quartet Mipso — Joseph Terrell (guitar, vocals), Libby Rodenbough (fiddle, vocals), Wood Robinson (bass, vocals) and Jacob Sharp (mandolin, vocals) — is influenced by the strong sense of place within traditional folk music. Sasha Israel/Provided

WHAT: The Chapel Hill indie Americana quartet has been featured in Rolling Stone as one of the best "10 country artists to know."

WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy. 

PRICE: $12 advance, $15 day of show

MORE INFO: http://charlestonpourhouse.com/show/mipso/

Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson's tour is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum.

WHAT: One of country's biggest performers will take the stage for a stop on his Honky Tonk Highway Tour. 

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Dr. 

PRICE: $40-$50

MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/alan-jackson

Atlas Road Crew

Atlas Road Crew will perform at the Pour House in September. 

WHAT: The South Carolina roots rock project will debut its much-anticipated new disc with an album release party featuring Travers Brothership.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy. 

PRICE: $12 advance, $15 day of show

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/atlas-road-crew/

Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man is playing at the Volvo Car Stadium. 

WHAT: The "Feel it Still"-famous band will be headlining a show on Daniel Island. Plus, L.A. funk-rock group Chicano Batman will be performing.  

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 

WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive

PRICE: $26-$45+ 

MORE INFO: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com/

War on Women

War on Women will be playing at the Tin Roof. 

WHAT: The co-ed feminist hardcore punk band from Baltimore features lyrics that don't shy away from topics like rape culture, the gender wage gap and street harassment. War on Women will be joined by HIRS Collective And Never Gonna Happen. 

WHEN: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 

WHERE: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Rd. 

PRICE: $10

MORE INFO: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

