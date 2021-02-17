Comics and cosplay, tequila and transformative films for your Charleston weekend

Cowabunga, dude! The 13th annual Captain’s Comic Expo returns to the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant Feb. 20-21, presented by Captain's Comics and Toys of West Ashley. This year’s special guest is Guy Gilchrist, the concept artist for the classic “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1989) series. Gilchrist also was a concept artist with Jim Henson's "The Muppets" and "Muppet Babies" (1989).

Confession: The sole reason I am able to name all of the “heroes on the half shell” without difficulty is due to the 1990 rap song “Turtle Power,” recorded by hip-hop duo Partners in Kryme for the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" original motion picture soundtrack.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

“Leonardo, Michelangelo and Donatello … make up the team with one other fellow, Raphael” — but you have to say it “Raf-eye-yell” for full effect like they do.

There won't be panels this year, but other guests include legendary Marvel comics artist Vic Carrabotta, who worked with Stan Lee back in the day; Corey "Roc Bottom" Davis, creator of Jet Boy and Shadowclub Karma; James C. Mulligan, gallery artist with Disney; and Bianca Roman-Stumpff and Kit Steele, gallery artists with Universal Studios, among others.

In addition to more than 125 tables of comic book dealers, toys spanning 50 years of comic book culture and genres, artists and crafters, there will be cosplay — the best part! Attendees aren't required to dress up, but for those that do "cosplay pros" will be around to assist "fans of all skill levels to improve their craft." You have to wear a mask while you're at the expo anyway, so you may as well step it up a notch. Furthermore, the Star Wars 501st Legion will have a cast of "Star Wars" characters poised and camera-ready.

Participating food trucks are Dog & Duck, 3 Matadors and Holy Rolly. The Blood Connection also will be onsite accepting blood donations, and the Captain's Comic Expo has teamed up with Lowcountry Orphan Relief to help raise funds for the local charity.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 20; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21

WHERE: Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $15 one-day pass; $20 two-day pass; $50 VIP two-day pass; kids 10 and younger free with a paid adult

MORE INFO: 843-766-6611, captainscomicexpo.com

Find that lost shaker of salt on Monday

In honor of Feb. 22 being National Margarita Day, I went to nationalmargaritaday.com to get some info on this beverage holiday that pays homage to the tequila, triple sec and lime concoction. I found humor in the blog entry "Top 10 reasons tequila is good for your health." Let's go to school, shall we?

Allegedly, tequila aids in weight loss, whereas I would say that's just because you're too drunk to eat. The blog offers that you don't really get hungover with tequila, to which I would retort that you simply may have done it wrong. Tequila may be used to help treat colds, but please note this doesn't mean it can cure the 'rona. There are numerous other purported medical advantages to drinking tequila, but since I'm no doctor, I will stop here.

Here is a list of some places to celebrate National Margarita Day, based on my completely nonscientific inquiries on Google for "Best Margaritas in Charleston" and the local establishments that continued to show up numerous times (and appear to still be open and serving): Jalisco, Juan Luis, Juanita Greenberg’s Nacho Royale, Los Reyes (formerly El Dorado), Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, Santi’s, SOL Southwest Kitchen, Taco Boy and Zia Taqueria. If you choose to celebrate at home, nationalmargaritaday.com has plenty of do-it-yourself recipes to choose from.

Charleston Jewish Film Festival goes virtual

The annual Charleston Jewish Film Festival has moved online for 2021, featuring free streaming of films and programs Feb. 18-March 9. Presented by The College of Charleston Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, the Charleston Jewish Film Fest and the Savannah Jewish Federation, this year's lineup includes comedy, short films, a documentary and discussions on subjects ranging from civil rights to autism. A special Zoom program will feature students from the Sam Spiegel Film School in Jerusalem.

The first "event" on Feb. 18 will be a panel discussion on the classic Jewish film "Goodbye, Columbus" (1969), starring Richard Benjamin and Ali MacGraw. A multigenerational panel, led by professor Ezra Campbell, will cover mid-century assimilation, race relations and the sexual revolution of the 1960s in an assessment of the 50-year-old movie. For more information on the festival and how to register, go to facebook.com/CharlestonJewishFilmfest or email sbrettfilm@gmail.com