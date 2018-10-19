Popular stand-up comedian and television personality Jerry Seinfeld will perform a solo show at 7 p.m. March 7 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26.
Seinfeld, a tireless performer, has continued his stand-up career in the years after his award-winning show "Seinfeld" ended its nine-year run on NBC. He also has made a binge-worthy Netflix series called "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," designed to appeal to people who like comedy, clever conversation, cool cars, coffee, or some combination of the four, which is to say, just about everybody.
Recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of a year-long residency titled, “Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand.” His Netflix stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld” is available now from the streaming service.
Tickets for his upcoming local show, which start at $49 (plus fees), are available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For more information, go to www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.