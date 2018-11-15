According to the entertainment website Deadline, comedian Dusty Slay and Chadd Gindin, writer and executive producer of Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet" (starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant), are developing a half-hour comedy series for ABC.
Yet to be named, the series is "inspired by Slay's childhood, growing up the youngest of three in an Alabama trailer park." The storyline will focus on a middle-aged single mother, and Slay is tapped to co-star in the series.
In 2015, Slay told Charleston Scene that he's pretty much always been funny, but his humor has been refined over time.
“In school, I was funny enough to make the teacher laugh," he said. "Then, once I realized I was poor, I wanted to be funny enough to not be considered the ‘poor kid.' Then I wanted to be funny enough to get a date. Then I became a salesman and wanted to be funny enough to make a sale. And now I want to be funny enough to make a living. So I’ve always been funny, but I’m always getting better.”
The former Charleston resident, now living in Nashville, started his career in the Lowcountry taking improv classes at Theatre 99. Also in the 2015 story, he recalls, “I took improv classes not knowing what improv was. I just needed to make friends because I moved to Charleston not knowing anyone. I never thought about doing stand-up; I just started doing it with other improvisers."
It's fair to say that he's come a long way, baby. Slay broke out with larger recognition after the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and followed that with a great showing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (NBC) earlier this year.
He's previously appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC), "Last Comic Standing" (NBC) and "Laughs on FOX." His comedy albums, "Son of a Ditch" and "Makin' that Fudge" are in regular rotation on nationally syndicated radio programs, including Sirius XM, Pandora Radio and "The Bob and Tom Radio Show."