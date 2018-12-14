Combining art, wine and classic hip-hop, "Merlot Moments" with Langston Hughes III will arrive in its third installment at 7 p.m. Dec. 22.
This show will include an all-women art exhibit, a wine tasting and remixed music from legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest.
The art exhibition will feature original works from Alexandria Searles, Melissa Wyatt, Tilly The Artist, Kiante "Kalianna" Habersham, Nanlib, Elva Lovoz, Marian Smith and Renee Rivers with Sunshine Expressions. While a few of the artists are from South Carolina, others are from New Jersey, Indiana, California and Washington, D.C.
Producer B73 Music will provide the sounds, creating a mix of Tribe songs and original samples. This show coincides with the 25th anniversary of Tribe's iconic disc "Midnight Marauders."
The evening will be rounded off with a live performance from the host himself, Langston Hughes III.
The show will be held at the Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive in North Charleston. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit merlotmoments.com.