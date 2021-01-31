Colour of Music Festival presents virtual performances celebrating Black History Month

The Colour of Music Black Classical Musicians’ Festival plans a series of virtual performances, which will be live-streamed over five days in early February.

The performances, which honor Black History Month, take the form of a series of chamber presentations of works that circle the globe and are reflective of the festival’s signature versatility.

In response to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the annual festival elected for its ninth season to present a series of virtual performances, from Feb. 3-7. The concerts will be live-streamed from many of Charleston’s historic venues, and will also include a special event from Nashville, Tenn.

“We eagerly look forward to sharing and building upon our unique ability to pivot with the times and conditions now in our path," said Lee Pringle, the festival's founder and artistic director.

In keeping with the festival's mission of highlighting Black classically trained artists and giving Black composers a platform and focus, this year's virtual series will offer an array of works from canonized chamber repertoire, spanning baroque, early classical and modern works. The series will include a substantial segment of Black female and male composers.

Virtual attendees can expect chamber selections featuring octets, duos and individual spotlights. Works include Felix Mendelssohn’s "Octet in E-flat Major for Strings." Also of note is the work "Umoja" by rising Black composer Valerie Coleman, which was inspired by the legacy of Florence Price, the first Black female composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra.

A special duo presentation features César Franck’s "Sonata in A Major" and Mozart’s "Sonata in E Minor, k. 304" for violin and piano. Continuing the global tour, the festival will present a duo featuring violin and double bass of Astor Piazzolla’s "Five Tango Sensations" and Toshiro Mayuzumi’s "Concertino for Xylophone and Piano."

"Although we will miss the in-person connection with our patrons, this year’s artistic offerings are sure to satisfy chamber music enthusiastic and the like,” Pringle said.

Tickets are $25 per household per performance. For tickets and streaming details on the Festival’s Virtual Concert Hall, go to colourofmusic.org.