College of Charleston graduate in new off-Broadway musical with all-Black cast

In 1921, Broadway's first musical with an all-Black cast, playwright, composer and lyricist premiered. That musical was "Shuffle Along," and it ran for 484 nights, a record at that time.

It also involved blackface, minstrelsy and mugging — along with an array of racial stereotypes.

Then, there was "Hamilton" in 2015, featuring a cast of Black, Latino and Asian actors who played the roles of America's founding fathers. Controversy surrounded the musical's utilization of colorblind casting, raising a question of whether that method was color-conscious, as well.

"Although the ‘woke’ composer and lyricist (Lin-Manuel Miranda) prioritizes diversifying his production, he blindly asks BIPOC performers to act in a piece detailing historical events benefiting their oppressors," penned the Harvard Crimson's Emi P. Cummings.

The intent, according to Miranda, was to tell the story of America then by America now. It was a significant statement, even if inherently flawed, in the theatrical world.

In a new virtual off-Broadway production of "The Last Five Years," which features an all-Black cast and mostly Black crew — including College of Charleston graduate Brandon Brooks — a statement is being made by the musical's lack of trying to make a statement.

"There's this weird notion that when you're doing an all-Black version of anything, that you're 'doing' something," said assistant director Christina Franklin. "In the coolest way, I think we're just telling the story."

Black Americans are not taking the stage donning the powdered wigs of the men who once enslaved their ancestors. They're telling a universal story not unique to the Black experience or rooted in racial trauma: a love story. Or, well, more like a failed love story, with all its nuances.

"Finally, we get to see Black and Brown people experiencing a very human and universal obstacle: trying to make a relationship work as you grow and experience the development, or lack thereof, of your own career," Franklin said. "It's refreshing to see this version of representation."

"The Last Five Years" is a 2001 musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, featuring Cathy, who tells her story backward, and Jamie, who tells his story chronologically. The two characters only interact once — at their wedding — in the middle of the show.

In this rendition directed by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, Cathy is played by Nasia Thomas of "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" and Jamie is played by Nicholas Edwards of "Frozen." Because of COVID-19, the entire musical was filmed in an apartment in Times Square and will be broadcast to a virtual audience.

Brooks, a College of Charleston jazz major who graduated in 2015 and moved to New York City in September, is part of the musical ensemble in the show's only newly created role: a drummer. Percussion was added as an adaptation to the original soundtrack to better represent the diversified cast, Brooks said.

"With an all-Black cast and Black music director, we decided to make the music Blacker," Brooks said.

With no room to set up his drum kit in his shoebox city apartment, Brooks rented out a studio to write his part for the 13 songs he plays on. It's been a challenge, he said, but one he was up for.

"Our director was specific about what he needed: good vibes and positive energy," Franklin said of hiring Brooks. "(Since) the score did not have percussion at all, whoever we got would really have to be down to explore and find things with us as a collaborator."

Brooks said that during the first few rehearsals he picked up a shaker and tambourine and clobbered his way through, still awestruck he was in the same room as Broadway stars. He's since begun recording in advance of the virtual musical debut.

This is Brooks' first music gig in New York City. The former freelance drummer who played with several bands in the Lowcountry and entrepreneur who founded gig-booking app Jyve, daylights as a salesperson. But he can't see his life without music.

"Music is the reason I was able to do business," he said. "I'm not fully fulfilled unless I have a creative project I'm working on, as well."

He's proud this particular performance, which runs virtually from March 15-28, is his first project in the Big Apple.

While Brooks said "Hamilton" has done a lot for the Black entertainer in the theater community, it hasn't done much for the Black patron.

"$1,000 tickets? I mean, what normal person can attend that?" he said. "You're saying this is only for wealthy, White people. It's such a juxtaposition that most of the performers are Black and Hispanic and yet those people aren't in the audience."

Locally, Brooks compared the concept to Spoleto, which he said boasts diverse entertainers performing for much less diverse attendees with deep pockets.

Tickets to "The Last Five Years" — which, granted, is a less popular virtual performance — are $24 to $49.

But even if it was a Broadway bestseller, Brooks said the idea all along was to keep prices reasonable. That's because those behind the musical wanted to make sure it was accessible to an audience that reflected its cast.