Luke Combs, the multi-platinum, CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter from Asheville, is bringing his grizzled, soul-infused vocals to Daniel Island.
Recently awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd annual CMA Awards, Combs will embark on his largest North American headline tour in 2019, with a stop at the Volvo Car Stadium.
The “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” comes to the Lowcountry at 7:30 p.m. July 11. Special guests Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher will be joining Combs.
Combs stormed onto the music landscape in 2017 with the release of his debut album, "This One's For You" with four consecutive No. 1 hits: “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away” and "She Got The Best Of Me."
Pre-sale tickets to the Daniel Island show go on sale to fan club members at 10 a.m. Dec. 12. Tickets for the general public will then be available at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 through Ticketmaster. For more information, visit volvocarstadiumconcerts.com.