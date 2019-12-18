Christmas time is here, as the song from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" proclaims. Halls are being decked, stockings are being hung by the chimney with care and seasonally-spirited folks are hunkering down in front of the television to get out of the cold and watch their favorite holiday specials.
Whether it's full-length films or themed TV episodes, Christmas in the 21st century would not be the same without specials, and today we have a trivia quiz all about those specials.
Check Charleston Scene each Thursday for a new trivia quiz.