Charleston's Southeastern Wildlife Exposition canceled after initially moving forward

In a blow for the local visitor industry, the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition canceled its 2021 event Tuesday, despite an initial announcement for a scaled-back festival for next month.

The nonprofit organization that was set to host its 39th annual gathering Feb. 11-14 has called off the festivities, which would have included wildlife art exhibits, dock dog competitions and herding showcases at the Charleston Marriott and Brittlebank Park.

SEWE typically is the city's first big major tourism draw each year, driving traffic to local hotels, restaurants, retail shops and other businesses. The 2019 event generated about $16.4 million in direct visitor spending.

The staff and board of directors of the organizing group met this week to assess the current state of public heath and evaluate the plans and safety protocols for this year's event. The conclusion was that it should be canceled.

"We knew that we faced a difficult task, but we navigated this last year by having open conversations with stakeholders and regulatory agencies," said John Powell, executive director of SEWE, who last year decided to set in motion event planning despite uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

SEWE was set to move forward with a modified schedule, limited attendance and new ticket structure. The daily attendance limit for the event, which typically draws tens of thousands, would have been cut off at 25 percent of the normal capacity.

The City of Charleston gave SEWE an initial green light to proceed with provisional planning in December, with no promises of approving the event after the new year.

“We are not saying 'no' because we don’t even know what it’s going to be like next week, but we made it clear that we can turn off the plug at any time if we think it is in the public health’s best interest,” Tracy McKee, the city's head of innovation, told The Post and Courier in December.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival also initially proceeded with planning for its large-scale gathering set for late January. But because of the rise in coronavirus cases in mid-December, the Charleston Restaurant Foundation decided to postpone it.

SEWE tickets and VIP packages, which were already available at sewe.com/tickets, can be refunded upon request within 45 days of event cancellation. Requests can be submitted online, and questions can be directed to sewe@sewe.com.

There is also an option for patrons to gift the value of their purchased ticket price. The donation would be tax-deductible.

Ticket prices ranged from $35 to $5,500.

SEWE is working on other opportunities throughout the year before the eventual return of the festival, now slated for its 40th celebration Feb. 17-20, 2022.