Charleston's Shovels & Rope in Rolling Stone for Beach Boys cover with Sharon Van Etten

Charleston's very own Americana music duo Shovels & Rope teamed up with indie rocker Sharon Van Etten for a Beach Boys cover song out now via Rolling Stone.

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, along with Van Etten, performed a rendition of "In My Room." The song will appear on the local duo's upcoming kid-themed cover album "Busted Jukebox Volume 3," out Feb. 5.

It's the Lowcountry couple's third installment of reinterpreted songs. The other volumes included covers of tracks by artists like Neil Young and Lou Reed alongside newer artists such as Brandi Carlile and Shakey Graves.

A lot of the collaborations from the "Busted Jukebox" discs were formed with artists who Shovels & Rope selected to play at North Charleston's annual High Water Festival. Van Etten was set to play at last year's festival, which never came to fruition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolling Stone shared that “'In My Room' is charmingly left-of-center, beginning with a strummed 12-string guitar and piling on layers of instrumentation, including snare drum and some low-end buzz, until it begins to sound massive. The addition of Van Etten’s sumptuous voice in the mix extends Hearst and Trent’s trademark harmonies toward infinity, seemingly covering the even-more-numerous vocal parts of the Beach Boys’ original with ease."

The song was originally released on the Beach Boys' 1963 album "Surfer Girl" and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. It was ranked No. 212 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest songs of all time.

The song is about Brian Wilson's interpretation of his room as the whole world, a concept that fits right into a pandemic-era universe.

Other guests on Shovels & Rope's upcoming album include Deer Tick’s John McCauley and Dennis Ryan on “Cry Baby,” M. Ward on “My Little Buckaroo,” and the War and Treaty on “Tomorrow.” All have played the High Water Festival.

They also perform lullaby “Hush Little Baby,” R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts,” and "You are My Sunshine."

"Busted Jukebox Volume 3" follows Shovels & Rope’s 2019 album "By Blood."