Charleston's Shovels & Rope among 90 acts to play 'Protecting Live Music' festival

Charleston's most well-known husband-and-wife folk duo will be among 90 acts to perform for the "Protecting Live Music" two-day virtual festival that starts at 5 p.m. on April 9 and continues through April 10.

Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope, the founders of the Lowcountry's annual High Water Festival, will be among the musicians playing and delivering testimonies about the importance of independent music.

The livestream event will benefit the National Independent Venue Association's emergency relief fund, formed to help struggling venues and promoters on the verge of collapse. To date, the fund has awarded nearly $3.2 million to 148 independent venues and 18 independent promoters.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The virtual showcase coincides with online magazine Consequence of Sound's rebrand as Consequence.

The event is free to stream at consequenceofsound.net, but donations can be made directly to the National Independent Venue Association at secure.givelively.org/donate/national-independent-venue-foundation/consequence-of-sound.

Additionally, all proceeds from sales of Consequence's "Protect Live Music" merchandise line during the event will go to support the National Independent Venue Association. Merch includes T-shirts, hoodies and a "Protect Live Music" face mask.

“The artists Consequence covers are the artists that are the heart and soul of independent venues," said Stephen Sternschein, founding board member of the National Independent Venue Association. "While we can’t wait to welcome them back, this fundraiser will help us hold on until it’s safe to be together again in real life."

In Charleston, most independent music venues have reopened in some capacity, whether pivoting to outdoor shows like the Charleston Music Hall's "Around the Bend" series or hosting limited-capacity audiences. The Royal American is among local venues that have still not returned to hosting standing-room shows.

The lineup for the online event includes acts such as Manchester Orchestra, Spoon, Andrew Bird, Glass Animals, Jeff Rosenstock, Dirty Projectors, Matt & Kim, Black Country, PUP, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Hiss Golden Messenger and Beach Bunny.

Both festival days kick off at 5 p.m., with five or more acts playing simultaneous 30-minute sets. Shovels & Rope performs at 7:30 p.m. April 10.