Charleston's Ranky Tanky to perform tonight at Biden-Harris inauguration event

Charleston-based Ranky Tanky has announced the band will be performing tonight as part of the Biden-Harris official inaugural events.

"Ranky Tanky will be featured as a part of the Biden/Harris 'We Are One' event celebrating the inauguration of president-elect @joebiden and vice president-elect @kamalaharris," the band said via its social media accounts.

According the inauguration website, "We Are One," which is hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, "honors and celebrates all within the Black Community and African Diaspora, featuring powerful speakers, inspiring stories and entertaining performances."

The event, which will be hosted by Terrence J, features appearances by Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and others.

It will also include a Battle of the Bands. Among the marching bands featured is South Carolina State University Marching 101.

Ranky Tanky, which won a 2019 Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for "Good Time," has achieved international acclaim for its Gullah-infused sound that brings together game songs, ecstatic shouts and spirituals, as well as original songs inspired by Gullah tradition.

The Charleston-based quintet includes Quentin Baxter on drums and percussion, Kevin Hamilton on bass, vocalist Quiana Parler, Clay Ross on guitar and vocals, and Charlton Singleton on trumpet and vocals. Many of its members originally began performing together during their undergraduate days at the College of Charleston.

Their debut album, "Ranky Tanky," was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and the "Today" show. It also reached the top spot on the Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Jazz Charts.

The inauguration event will be streaming live tonight from 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at bideninaugural.org/watch.