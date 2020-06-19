Charleston's Native Son releases concert film about land justice on Juneteenth

Charleston rapper and social justice activist Benny Starr and music producer Rodrick Cliche of hip-hop group Native Son collaborated with the Acres of Ancestry Initiative and Black Agrarian Fund to release a concert film on Juneteenth.
"Restoration: A Concert Film" intersperses musical performances on the Charleston Music Hall stage with interviews with black Southern community members about past and ongoing struggles for land justice. Among songs performed are several from Starr's "A Water Album," which lyrically explores socioeconomic issues that impact black people in the Lowcountry, from flooding to gentrification.
Among interviewees are black farmers who discuss their ancestors' struggles to obtain land in the South and land ownership's connections with education, the right to vote, political clout and power. Conversations are also had with an attorney, poet and pastor on the same topic.
The hour-long concert film begins with a quote from Malcolm X, who Starr reps on his baseball cap and t-shirt throughout the film: "Land is the basis of all economic security. Land is essential to freedom, justice and equality. Land is essential to true independence." Later in the film, there is a sound bite from Martin Luther King, Jr.
"What you gonna do when the water keeps rising? Tell me how you gonna survive it. What you gonna do when the water keeps rising? How you gonna colonize it?" Starr raps.
The film premiered exclusively on YouTube and Facebook Live at noon Friday.
The Acres of Ancestry Initiative and Black Agrarian Fund is a multidisciplinary, cooperative nonprofit ecosystem rooted in Black ecocultural traditions and textile arts to regenerate custodial land ownership, stewardship and food and fiber economies in the South.