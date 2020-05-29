Charleston's Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish releases 'The Puppy Song' with daughter

Mark Bryan, guitarist for famous South Carolina band Hootie & the Blowfish, has been writing music with his family during the coronavirus quarantine.
Today, under the moniker Bark Bryan, he releases a playful children's tune co-written with his daughter Madelynn called "The Puppy Song." It's is about the family's two golden retrievers Riggins and Rosie.
Riggins and Rosie are not just the focus of the lyrics, which includes lines like "you could be a grinch or a stuck-up yuppy, but whatcha gonna bet, you're gonna wanna pet the puppies." The two dogs that joined the Bryan family in 2018 were part of the recording process, helping to create a few sound effects, including percussion loops made from puppy paws on a hardwood floor.
"You can clearly hear the paws shuffling on the hardwood as the main rhythm of the track," Bryan shared. "I had to run them for a bit to get the water slurping and the panting."
Riggins and Rosie also make appearances in the accompanying video montage. It's pretty cute.
Bryan said Madelynn is beginning to learn how to play guitar and piano and sing. She helped with the lyrics for "The Puppy Song."
Hootie & the Blowfish's reunion tour wrapped last summer. Bryan said there were no plans to tour this year. He has spent his time tracking his upcoming solo album and working on music about his son Kenny and sister Lynn. He says all will be released later this year.
In the meantime, we have "The Puppy Song."