Charleston's Inclusive Dance Party for people with disabilities goes virtual

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is introducing a new event in an effort to bring socially distanced fun to local residents with disabilities, along with their families, friends and caregivers.

As part of the commission's goal to offer social and recreational opportunities for all members of the community, the Virtual Inclusive Dance Party will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

The free dance party will take place via Zoom, and interested participants must register in advance at charlestoncountyparks.com. A Zoom link, along with instructions on how to join the party, will be emailed on the Friday prior to the event.

Charleston County Parks typically hosts inclusive events throughout the year, including Inclusive Swim Night at area waterparks and the West County Aquatic Center during the summer. There's also the annual Inclusive Prom, Inclusive Superhero Dance Party and Holiday Hoedown.

For more information, visit charlestoncountyparks.com or call 843-795-4386.