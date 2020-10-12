Charleston's Holiday Festival of Lights will return but without carousel rides or s'mores

Holiday cheer is still on the agenda this season, as the James Island Holiday Festival of Lights returns despite the pandemic.

The 31st annual drive-through event, hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, will arrive Nov. 13 with approximately two million dazzling lights on display.

After touring the lights, guests can drive through a concessions area to pick up treats like hot chocolate, but there won't be the traditional pictures with Santa, carousel rides, gift shop perusing or s'mores roasting by the fire, at least at nighttime.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Photos with Santa can be scheduled during the day, and the Santa's Attic Gift Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beforehand. Restrooms will be available at one location within the park, but otherwise guests will be required to remain in their cars.

“While the event has been modified for these challenging times, the heart of the festival – its driving tour – remains unchanged to safely delight families and guests of all ages," said executive director David Bennett.

The three-mile drive-through showcase that features more than 700 light displays will be held every evening, rain or shine, through Dec. 31. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Tickets can be bought in advance this year at $20 per vehicle of up to 15 guests. They will still be available at the gate as well.

Popular displays that are set up annually and revisited each season by locals and tourists alike range from traditional holiday scenes to Lowcountry landmarks like Rainbow Row and the Cooper River and Ravenel Bridges. There are themed sections, too, like Sea Land, Dinosaur Land, Candy Land and Toy Land. The elf Ferris wheel and see-saw and Santa's golfing adventure are some classics.

As the Holiday Festival of Lights can be very busy on weekends and holidays, Charleston County Parks is encouraging guests to visit on weeknights.

For additional details, visit holidayfestivaloflights.com or call 843-795-4386.