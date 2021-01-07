Charleston's Heather Rice, opener for Sheryl Crow, writing album about Leonardo DaVinci

Local singer-songwriter Heather Rice has opened for Lee DeWyze, Joan Osborne, Sheryl Crow and Lady Antebellum. She plays the piano and performs vocal styles ranging from folk-pop to jazz.

The video for her latest hit "Matchbox Home" was recorded at a retro '70s-style AirBnb in the Upstate, and in the works is an original album based on the life of Leonardo DaVinci.

She's played the Charleston Jazz Festival, performed in a Jazz Meets the Beatles concert and has hopes of building a woman-owned record label right here in Charleston.

Her home studio became a sanctuary during COVID-19, but now she's back playing socially distant shows in 2021. Ahead of her limited-capacity show at Forte Jazz Lounge from 7-11 p.m. on Jan. 15, The Post and Courier talked with Rice about her time in Charleston, music history and thoughts on the local music scene, among other notes.

If you go WHAT: Heather Rice WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 WHERE: Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St. PRICE: general $20, premium $25, VIP $30 MORE INFO: fortejazzlounge.com

Q: How long have you been in Charleston? Why did you move here?

I moved here with my husband in 2015. We had visited here and thought Charleston so charming. It’s about six hours from my family in Florida and has an international airport. It was only after moving here that I fell in love with the music scene and all of our players, and I knew it was the right move. Our music community welcomed me with open arms, and that’s a really rare and special thing.

Q: Tell me more about your journey with music. Where did it all begin and why did you decide to pursue singing and songwriting?

A: I started singing at age 2 and just couldn’t stop. I loved it. My folks are music lovers, so they just fed my passion by giving me piano, voice, dance and acting lessons. I literally thought of nothing else. By 10 years old, I was competing in classical piano competitions and performing professionally with Seaside Music Theater, an amazing regional theater in Daytona Beach that employed many New York City-based actors over the summer that wanted to work and play at the beach.

At such a young age, I was surrounded by a community of Broadway performers that were so generous to mentor me. I fell in love with music and storytelling. Then at college, I was singing Puccini in class, rehearsing Shaw and Shakespeare in the afternoon and giving rock concerts in bars until 2 a.m. After school, I worked as an a cappella singer in Las Vegas and in Orlando with the group Toxic Audio.

Orlando also introduced me to another important mentor when we were hired to play regularly together, maestro Nino Cuomo, who taught me how to make music, make a living and how to sing in Portuguese, French, Spanish and Italian. He is a master entertainer, and I’m so lucky he was willing to share what he knows with me.

Q: What about songwriting and creating music draws you in?

A: I find that I’m always "in it." There is never a moment that I am not in song in my head. There is always a melody, a piece of poetry, a little voice trying to figure out how to interpret this or that moment of life. The more I understand my own heart, the better I can speak on my experience and have more color and courage to express myself. I can’t help but sing and write all the time. It’s like breathing.

Q: Tell me more about getting to open for Lee DeWyze, Joan Osborne, Sheryl Crow and Lady Antebellum. What a list! How did you find yourself in that role and what were those experiences like?

It was really cool to perform before them and humbling to hear them live. They have such a great connection with their fans. Lee DeWyze was particularly kind, and he asked me to hop up on stage and perform a duet with him. We didn’t rehearse it. It was so unexpected and lovely.

Q: What do you love about jazz and how have you made it your own?

Let me just say that I am definitely not a true jazz singer. This is a title that I respect so much. It’s never been in my heart to really devote myself to vocal jazz, but I’ve always been drawn to it and made a good living singing it.

I do focus on the lyrics, which tends to dominate my interpretation of the chart. Because of this, I think I have a more conversational style. On my jazz EP, our team of musicians really redefined things. Jonathan Lovett’s arrangement of “Alfie” is just other-worldly. He takes this well-known Bacharach tune to a totally different planet.

Q: What do you think about the jazz scene in Charleston?

I think that Forte Jazz Lounge is pretty instrumental in keeping the scene alive. I can also tell you that the jazz musicians I have gotten to play with here are some of the best I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I’ve worked in New York City, Las Vegas and Orlando, and in this little town, the musicianship level is so high.

The band members of Ranky Tanky are good friends and incredible musicians that really lift the whole family up. I always try to surround myself with musicians that are better players than me (my little secret to a killer band), and on our breaks I ask too many questions.

I know 2020 has been so difficult for entertainers, but I’m hoping to see the jazz scene recover, maybe even get a little crazy, like after the last pandemic. Maybe we’ll all be flappers and jazz up King Street after we have declared victory over COVID-19. I’ve always wanted to see people having more “fun” with jazz. Sure it can get heavy, but it’s also rad fun to swing it with your friends.

Q: Tell me more about what you’ve been working on this last year. I’m intrigued by your description of a “baroque pop song cycle describing what it might have felt like to be Leonardo DaVinci.” You’ve got me hooked.

A: You’re intrigued? So am I! I don’t know what I’ve been so shy about in the past, but I’m letting my wild out for the first time in my original music production, and I’m psyched. The baroque part comes in at strange times, because although I am a folk pop songwriter, I only ever learned how to play classical piano, so I’ve got all of these weird little motifs in my hands that they remember from long ago. The pop song cycle turned into two projects. One is folky and light, and one is dark and groovy.

Leonard DaVinci! I am obsessed. A friend that knew how much I love his work sent me a magazine about his life, and as I was reading it, melodies started popping into my head about what it might have felt like to actually live in his world. How does one “become” Leonardo DaVinci? What was the great master like at 8 years old? There’s a lot we don’t know, so it’s like a magical field day for an imaginative song writer.

I have his notebooks and every book written about them. Fascinating stuff, particularly the notes about the inventions. I am meticulously reading and rereading his notebooks, which were meant to teach painters how to paint, as if he were instructing me on how to produce music. It’s been a very intuitive process, and I’m taking my time enjoying every minute. I want to be as historically accurate as possible. I would really love to play some of these works on Florence one day. Perhaps on his viola organista.