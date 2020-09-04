Charleston's Gibbes Museum pulls controversial jewelry line after online backlash

The Gibbes Museum of Art has decided to cancel the upcoming sale of a controversial jewelry line that was scheduled to launch in the museum's store next week.

The line, called "Wear Their Names," was designed by Paul Chelmis and Jing Wen, a Charleston-area couple who founded a nonprofit group called Shan Shui. Their jewelry line, which includes earrings, bracelets and necklaces, features pieces of shattered glass from store windows that were broken during the May 30 King Street rioting.

Items in the line were named after Black people who have died at the hands of injustice and police brutality, such as The Trayvon (Martin) and The Breonna (Taylor). Proceeds are being donated to a nonprofit organization called "From Privilege to Progress," a national movement desegregating the conversation about race on social media.

Initially, The Gibbes supported the line of jewelry and planned to offer pieces for sale in the museum shop.

But after Tamika Gadsden of the Charleston Activist Network spoke out against the idea when The Post and Courier published an article about the jewelry line, The Gibbes decided to pull the upcoming collection from its shop.

Gadsden, along with other community members, said that even though proceeds are being donated to a worthy cause, the jewelry line is commodifying Black trauma and pain.

"In light of recent discussions, The Gibbes Museum Store is halting the upcoming sale of Shan Shui's 'Wear Their Names' jewelry line," The Gibbes released in a statement. "The feedback we received from our community was enlightening and appreciated. It has also deepened our perspective in regards to future store merchandise. We apologize to anyone who was hurt by this and will continue to listen and learn from our community."

Gadsden, who discussed the jewelry line on Instagram Live on Thursday and Friday, shared that the idea behind the jewelry line was not only insensitive but disrespectful to the Black lives lost who are being associated with the jewelry. Many others shared her sentiments on social media.

"It made what happen on May 30 into a caricature," Gadsden said. "Really what it is is perpetuating white supremacy."

Kris Kaylin, a radio show host at Z93Jamz who took to social media to express her outrage, said that though the intentions of the owners might have been good, the project was not culturally aware.

"To name the glass after Black victims, it was tasteless," Kaylin said. "It was tone deaf. If you wanted to pay tribute or help the community, you could have shown Black kids how to make jewelry or invested in a grassroots organization."

Shan Shui owners Chelmis and Wen sought input from members of the Black community during the production process and were encouraged by the feedback they received.

“When Paul came to me with the idea, he really wanted to make sure that it would be perceived the right way,” said Kanika Moore, a local Black musician who was consulted before the line was released. “He was cautious about it and the way it would be viewed. He wanted it to be a positive influence.”

On Friday, after hearing responses from the community and Gadsden, Chelmis and Wen decided to remove the names from the pieces of jewelry and pause their project.

“So sorry to anyone we offended or harmed, especially those we have been trying to help,” Shan Shui released in a statement. “We genuinely thought what we were doing was good, and we want to continue on the best path. We've removed the names from our site, halted our collaboration with The Gibbes, and are going to pause things to hunker down to figure out what we can do next. We want to make things right. Thank you for holding us accountable.”