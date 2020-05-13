Charleston's Darius Rucker will sing national anthem before Darlington NASCAR race

Darius Rucker, lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and celebrated solo country artist, will perform the national anthem this weekend to an empty NASCAR race track stadium.

He'll be singing before the Darlington Raceway event at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, which stands to be the first live televised U.S. sport in more than two months. It will restart the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season after a hiatus due to the global pandemic. Another race will take place on the South Carolina track Wednesday.

No audience will be in attendance for either event, due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

This February, Rucker performed a pre-race concert at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Rucker has shared that he is longtime NASCAR fan.

He has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard country chart and a Grammy for his country solo performance of "Wagon Wheel." He's also achieved multiplatinum status with Hootie & the Blowfish, who reunited last year for a new album and tour.

NASCAR's traditional Memorial Day Coca-Cola 600 will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. May 24. No audience will be in attendance for that event either.