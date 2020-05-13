You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Charleston's Darius Rucker will sing national anthem before Darlington NASCAR race

  • Updated
JAC_7456.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Darius Rucker will sing the national anthem before Sunday's NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway. File/John A. Carlos II Special to The Free Times

 John A. Carlos II

Darius Rucker, lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish and celebrated solo country artist, will perform the national anthem this weekend to an empty NASCAR race track stadium.

He'll be singing before the Darlington Raceway event at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, which stands to be the first live televised U.S. sport in more than two months. It will restart the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season after a hiatus due to the global pandemic. Another race will take place on the South Carolina track Wednesday.

No audience will be in attendance for either event, due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. 

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


This February, Rucker performed a pre-race concert at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Rucker has shared that he is longtime NASCAR fan. 

He has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard country chart and a Grammy for his country solo performance of "Wagon Wheel." He's also achieved multiplatinum status with Hootie & the Blowfish, who reunited last year for a new album and tour. 

NASCAR's traditional Memorial Day Coca-Cola 600 will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. May 24. No audience will be in attendance for that event either. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.