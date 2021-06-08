Charleston's Darius Rucker on new show 'Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty'

Charleston country star and lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish Darius Rucker will be featured on an episode of a new series hosted by NASCAR commentator and multi-time Cup Series winner Kyle Petty.

Rucker joins Petty's celebrity friends such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Pitbull for "Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty," during which the NASCAR alumnus travels to different towns and checks out vehicles that have special meaning to his guests.

In Rucker's episode, which airs 8 p.m. July 22 on Circle Network, Petty comes to Charleston and the two drive around town in Rucker's vintage garnet Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. The car is decked out with alma mater University of South Carolina engravings and a Gamecocks license plate.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

"Everything about living in Charleston made me who I am," Rucker tells Petty as the duo zooms downtown and scenes of Rainbow Row and the Dock Street Theatre appear on camera. "I thank God for that, because I think it's the greatest place in the world."

They stop for oysters at Pearlz Oyster Bar at one point and then strum guitars together while talking about what a typical Southern back-porch night looks like and their shared love of country music.

"This instrument, once you learn it, it's your friend forever," Rucker says of his guitar. "There's no place you go in the world without taking a guitar."

Petty responds, motioning to the instrument, "I don't think there's anything that has gotten me through the lowest lows and the highest highs than that thing right there."

Petty, at one point, wanted to be a professional country musician himself. He was signed to a record contract with RCA Records in 1986 and began working on an album with gospel music hall of famer Don Light.

His lone produced single from the project was "The Other Guy," which led to him opening for Randy Travis and The Oak Ridge Boys.

He abandoned the record deal over disagreements with the label and then later released a song on a 1995 NASCAR-themed country music compilation along with a video of him playing acoustic guitar in front of his dad's No. 43 racecar.

Rucker released his first solo album "Back to Then" in 2002. It combined jazz, R&B and folk into a disc that was stark in contrast to Hootie's pop-rock.

Then in 2009, he won the Country Music Association Awards' new artist of the year for his second studio album and country debut "Learn to Live."

In 2014, Rucker won this third career Grammy for best solo country performance covering Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel."

He currently resides in the Lowcountry.

In May 2020, Rucker performed the national anthem to an empty NASCAR race track stadium while audiences were banned from gathering to view the sport due to the global pandemic.