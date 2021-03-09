Charleston's Darius Rucker named Southern Living's 'Southerner of the Year'

Darius Rucker, the superstar of Hootie & the Blowfish and a solo country music career, was named Southern Living's 2021 "Southerner of the Year" in the magazine's April issue.

The annual title honors a variety of Southerners who have achieved greatness, given back to their communities and inspired others. Last year, Dolly Parton received the distinction.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

According to the magazine, Rucker is being celebrated for his meaningful charity work and myriad accomplishments, from raising over $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the years to inspiring a new generation of artists by becoming the first Black cohost of the CMA Awards since Charley Pride in 1975.

In addition, Rucker was commended for his support of public education and junior golf in South Carolina and taking on the role of national chair for the new National Museum of African American Music.

In the accompanying article for the magazine, Rucker discusses his childhood in a small house in Charleston with his mother, grandmother, three sisters and two brothers.

Rucker said his mom, who worked as a nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina, instilled in him a strong sense of empathy and compassion. She died when he was 26 of a heart attack but left a lasting impact.

"My mom was a nurse my whole life," he said. "It was not just her job. She lived it; she loved it. Her compassion for people was something she taught all of us — telling us to care about other folks and try to help."

He also discussed how giving back has always been a part of his music agenda, even in the days ahead of "Only Wanna Be With You" topping radio charts.

"Even before, when I was performing at clubs making $100 a night, we used to play a show every year for an orphanage in Columbia, just because it was something we wanted to support," he said.

Rucker then touched on his career as a Black artist in country music and his full-circle journey from the time he saw Charley Pride win a lifetime achievement award to last year, when he became the only Black musician other than Pride to cohost the CMA Awards.

"It's so rare that you and I just had a conversation about the African Americans in country music, but I hope people realize how important African Americans were in all genres," Rucker said in the interview.

Rucker has won three Grammys and one CMA Award and released nine No. 1 Billboard singles. Hootie & the Blowfish's 1994 album "Cracked Rear View" is the 19th best-selling album of all time in the United States and was certified platinum 21 times.