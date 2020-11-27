Charleston's Darius Rucker and Lindsey Stirling to duet for 'CMA County Christmas'

It's only the day after Thanksgiving, but this year's holiday cheer is coming early.

Today, it's in the form of a musical cover of the classic Christmas carol "What Child Is This" by Darius Rucker and contemporary violinist Lindsey Stirling.

The track has been released to streaming services ahead of the duo's "CMA Country Christmas" performance that's set to air 9 p.m. Monday on ABC. Jennifer Nettles will host the televised concert, which also will include Dan & Shay, Jewel, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and LeAnn Rimes.

This will mark the third appearance on the annual holiday special for both Stirling and Rucker, who co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards.

Stirling previously released a solo, instrumental version of "What Child Is This" on her holiday album "Warmer in the Winter," but this time Rucker joins in with his recognizable country voice.

Rucker also recently released an original holiday song with Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates and songstress Abigail Hodges. "Won't Be Home for Christmas" is a track honoring the sacrifice of military members and their families.

His 2014 album "Home For the Holidays" is in radio rotation this time of year, while his feel-good summer hit, "Beers and Sunshine," is still near the top of the country radio charts.

Lindsey Stirling is a platinum-selling violinist who presents choreographed performances. She got her start on YouTube in 2007 and plays in a multitude of styles, from classical to electronic dance to pop. Rucker is a three-time Grammy Award winner from Charleston.