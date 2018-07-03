The third annual Charleston Zine Fest is a free showcase of local and regional creatives and their print crafts. From comic books to curated magazines to hand-drawn art to literary series, a variety of photography, illustrations and writing will be revealed among Zine Fest vendors. 

Some Charleston vendors in attendance will include 9 to 5 Magazine, Tag Say What, Real South Records, Joe Chang Comics, Infinitikiss, Run Riot Media, Graveface Records and more. 

The Charleston Zine Fest will take place on July 28. 

The 3.0 version of the creative endeavor will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art Center at the College of Charleston, 161 Calhoun St. 

For a full listing of vendors, visit facebook.com/charlestonzinefest.

