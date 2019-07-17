Affordable art awaits.
The fourth annual Charleston Zine Fest is returning to the Halsey Institute for Contemporary Art from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
The event, organized by printmaker and bookbinder Leigh Sabisch, showcases a variety of vendors around Charleston who create "zines" or DIY magazines featuring illustrations, photography, comic book stories or other artistic media. Many of the featured booths will include copies of those zines, in addition to other items for sale, from buttons and stickers to handmade crafts and jewelry.
Sabisch, who worked at Pulp Gallery on King Street, started programming events there. One of her ideas was to bring local zine creators together and give the more off-beat makers a platform to show the city what they're working on.
"Charleston houses an amazingly broad range of artists but I feel like there isn’t really equal representation for them all," Sabisch says. "It’s a small step but I want to normalize the more abnormal art here."
This year's vendor lineup includes 9 to 5 Magazine, the Charleston County Public Library, Cat Dragon Comics, Ideas of Illusion, Nat.Brut Magazine, Inc Street Media and around 40 other artists and vendors selling their affordable and accessible artwork.
In addition to the art, there will be three workshops and lectures happening this year, geared toward zine creating and time and project management. "So You Want to Run a Zine" will kick off at noon, followed by "Time Management and Self-Development" at 2 p.m. and the "Kosciuszko Zine Workshop" at 4:30 p.m.
There will also be a live screen printing of the event poster, which will have a limited 20 copies available.
This is Sabisch's last year organizing the festival before she hands it over to someone else to carry on. She says there is another big project in the works, so stay tuned.
For event highlights and updates, follow @charlestonzinefest on Instagram.