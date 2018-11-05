Charleston's very own young adult literature festival, YALLFest, returns for its eighth year this weekend with some star keynote authors and special events.
The two-day festival will take place Friday and Saturday at various locations around downtown, including Blue Bicycle Books, Charleston County Public Library, American Theater, Charleston Museum, Charleston Music Hall, Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, Record Stop, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and more.
Among keynote and spotlight conversation speakers are Korean-American author Jenny Han of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" fame; Morgan Matson, author of "Since You've Been Gone" and "Save the Date"; James Patterson, creator of Alex Cross; Natasha Ngan, writer of "The Memory Keepers" and "Girls of Paper and Fire"; R.J. Palacio, author of the best-selling book-turned-film "Wonder"; and Neal Shusterman, National Book Award for Young People's Literature winner for "Challenger Deep."
More than 60 authors will contribute to the festival via panels, signings and other events.
Tickets are required to attend talks with the six featured authors while other festival events are free and open to the public. These include Fierce Friday and the Penguin Red Carpet Preview, along with YallCrawl book signings at 2 p.m. Friday and panels throughout the day Saturday.
For a full schedule of events and for tickets, visit yallfest.org.