Charleston virtual fundraiser will feature transgender activist, Buzzfeed producer

In celebration of 25 years of service to the LGBTQ+ community, We Are Family will stream a virtual fundraising event featuring drag queen Crystal Guysir, transgender activist and actress Cecilia Gentili and Buzzfeed executive video producer Mike Rose.

The virtual event will take place from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 4 and will highlight We Are Family's history, including testimonials from current youth, former youth, parents and volunteers.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1995 by Tom Myers, the father of a gay son who saw a need for local LGBTQ+ support. Now, We Are Family provides a variety of youth programming and community outreach, including peer discussion groups, an annual Queer Prom event, in-school support and a grant program for transgender residents across the state.

The host of the event is local performer, artist and drag queen Crystal Guysir.

Virtual guest Cecilia Gentili is known as an actress on the TV show "Pose," a drama about New York City's African American and Latino LGBTQ+ ballroom culture in the 1980s and '90s. Gentili is an advocate for safe and equitable access to housing, employment and public resources for the trans and gender non-conforming community.

The second special guest is Mike Rose, of Buzzfeed, a popular digital media site with its own LGBTQ+ news section.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support a variety of We Are Family’s programs, including the launch of a new mental health assistance program.

Visit waf.org/weare25 for more information and free registration.