Charleston sweetgrass basket weaver featured by nation's oldest arts and crafts nonprofit

The Society of Arts & Crafts, a nonprofit organization established in 1897 to support and celebrate craftmakers across the country, will profile a Charleston sweetgrass basket weaver in August.

The organization's summer roster of virtual programs includes an artist interview and demonstration with Corey Alston, a Gullah-Geechee descendent who grew up in the Snowden community of Mount Pleasant.

Though he's not a generational basket weaver, he's been personally absorbed with the craft for 21 years when he took up the talent while sitting on the porch with his now-wife, Karen Alston, and her grandmother, Mary Jane Manigault.

He now makes baskets and also photographs them, selling his prints as well. His vending location is at the stairway entrance on Meeting Street in the front of the Charleston City Market.

Alston will share his knowledge of sweetgrass basket weaving along with showcasing intricate patterns and ancestral techniques during the online event. He'll also share personal stories and ways that he, along with other Lowcountry sweetgrass basket weavers, are keeping the art form alive.

His baskets and the associated interview are part of the upcoming virtual art exhibition "Fiber Stories." The show focuses on the connection between personal storytelling and craft, highlighting almost 50 national fiber artists with a range of experience and styles.

Alston's interview will be led by Lois Russell, vice president of the Society of Arts & Crafts Board of Trustees.

Alston joins other fiber artists in the event series lineup, including textile sculptor Norman Sherfield, found material collage artist Alisa Banks, woodworker Laura Petrovich-Charney and artist-activist Shannon Downey.

For those who want to watch Alston's free Q&A and demonstration at 6 p.m. Aug. 26, an RSVP is requested at societyofcrafts.org/calendar/artist-interview-sweetgrass-basketry-with-corey-alston.