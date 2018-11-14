The rules are simple: You have 7-10 minutes to tell a story about yourself, and it must be true.
"Truth Is" is Charleston's monthly storytelling series at Gala Desserts in Avondale. It's a local version of similar national projects like The Moth, which gives community members a platform to share their stories and, in turn, listen and relate to each other.
For the Charleston rendition, which is less of a "slam" competition and more of a no-pressure storytelling circle, there is a theme associated with each event to help get the creative juices flowing — like "identity crisis," "odd jobs," "trapped" or the upcoming "true colors." Anyone can sign up; it's first come, first served.
"I began 'Truth Is' as a passion project so I wouldn't go insane without an artistic outlet," says founder and organizer Karen Mae Black, who has worked in communications for over 20 years.
She's a wordsmith herself and as much of a fan as she is a host. She's also told her own stories at events, from growing up with a racist grandmother to making a fateful bet with her ex-husband that ended in divorce.
"I think personal, true storytelling is a powerful tool to connect people from all backgrounds with different opinions and feelings and experiences," she says, highlighting the diversity of the speakers and stories featured at the neighborhood event. "There is so much authenticity in this form of expression."
The first "Truth Is" was held back in February 2016. Since then, a small group of regulars has formed, joined by any and all who sign up in advance by messaging the "Truth Is" Facebook page or emailing truthischucktown@gmail.com. Interested individuals also can sign up on-site if there's space. Black says there are usually 6-8 speakers and around 20-40 audience members.
It's cozy and intimate; it's inspiring and often moving, Black says. It's all about raw honesty, and can range from silly stories to heart-wrenching sagas.
"Our storytellers can be hilarious or tragically serious," Black says. "Audience members describe it as a great roller coaster ride, and you never know what is going to happen. Some folks are very nervous and some seem like they are right at home up there."
One person who is right at home on the "Truth Is" stage is local comedian and storytelling event regular, Keith Dee. The stage challenges him to abandon his persona and let down his guard.
"'Truth Is' is the most liberating event I take part in because I don't have to try to be funny or try to be a character," Dee says. "I just get to be me sharing a true story about me with the most supportive audience I ever see."
He still incorporates some humor, but there's less of a barrier because it's all real. Even his wife prefers his "Truth Is" stories over his comedy shows.
"As a comedian, I have to be funny, so I make the jokes and stories funny at the expense of the truth," Dee says. "In 'Truth Is,' I usually pick lighthearted stories and I usually get laughter because I pick funny stories, but I never embellish them. ... I don't share my feelings well, but I share my experiences well."
Black says she's planning to expand the show in several ways next year to give folks around Charleston and elsewhere the chance to participate. The ultimate goal is community relationship building.
"We've learned that our stories are often very similar to the stories of other audience members," Dee says. "Telling and hearing these stories reminds us all that we aren't alone."