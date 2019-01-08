The inaugural Charleston Songwriters Festival is happening in 2019, and it's bringing some talent from Nashville and beyond to the Holy City.
It's also happening during the weekend after the annual High Water Festival, making April a very musical month for the Lowcountry.
The new festival will take over a variety of bars along King Street for three nights, April 18-20. At least 30 singer-songwriters will perform tunes at intimate spaces such as Republic, Cocktail Club, John King, The Vintage Club, King Street Dispensary and the Charleston Music Hall.
There will be songwriters' rounds, including a live podcast, in which performers will play and talk more about how some of their songs have made their way to star performers, including Brett Young, Rascal Flatts, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Kellie Pickler and more.
Performers include Will Hoge, Striking Matches, Jon McGlaughlin, Jeffrey Steele (Faith Hill, Tim McGraw), Wyatt Durette (Zac Brown Band), Aimee Mayo and Bridgette Tatum. There will be some local acts playing amidst seasoned performers.
The festival is presented by 105.5 The Bridge and Works Entertainment, including the event's organizers Luke Pierce and Ben Haley, who have worked with Delta Rae, 98 Degrees and more. Co-organizer Arlis Albritton, who hosts the St. Augustine Songwriter Festival, has had songs cut with Luke Bryan and more. Local musician Tyler Boone also was integral in bringing the festival to Charleston.
Tickets go on sale Saturday at www.charlestonsongwritersfest.com.