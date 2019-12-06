A local band joined Taylor Swift, Adele and Lil Nas X in Time magazine's list of the top 10 songs of the decade.

Hospitality, an indie pop trio — Amber Papini, Nathan Michel and Brian Betancourt — that originated in Brooklyn in 2008 before two of its three members relocated to Charleston in 2014, made the list for the song "I Miss Your Bones."

Other songs in the roundup include Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," Paramore's "Ain't it Fun," Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," Dierks Bentley's "Drunk on a Plane," Khalid's "Young, Dumb & Broke," Luke James' "I Want You," Sky Ferreira's "Everything is Embarrassing" and Robyn's "Dancing on My Own."

Hospitality's "I Miss Your Bones," which has more than 5 million streams on Spotify, starts off with vivid imagery of leaving someone behind.

"Take me on a plane tonight/ I'll say goodbye .../ Tell me not to leave and cry," vocalist and guitarist Amber Papini sings.

Then, the tune evolves into a poetic landscape of loss and loneliness.

"And all the stars will/ twinkle in the midst of a sea/ of black and lonely/ an everlasting loss like abyss/ and maybe after/ when I return, I'll get what I missed."

The song ends with the heartbreaking repetition of a simple notion: "I miss your bones."

"I wanted to write about loss and leaving someone I cared about," says Papini, whose father was a professional pianist and who grew up playing piano and classical guitar. "It's humbling and exciting (that it was chosen)."

The song was recorded with Matt Boynton at Vacation Island Recording in Brooklyn. It was released in 2013 as a single ahead of the band's 2014 album "Trouble." Hospitality is on Merge Records.

Papini, who admits that Lil Nas X's country rap hit "Old Town Road" was on repeat for her last summer, says she was surprised and honored to be included on a list of top-tier celebrities for the Time article.

Papini is the sister-in-law of Matt and Ted Lee of The Lee Bros., local authors and culinary ambassadors.

"Every creative person suspects they're laboring under a rock to some extent, that no one fully sees or recognizes their art," Matt Lee says. "So when I saw that Amber was named up there with Adele, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, it's really a Cinderella story, the best kind of out-of-the-blue validation coming years after all the hard work."

Hospitality drummer Nathan Michel, who is married to Papini, currently composes music for film and advertising in addition to teaching music and audio production at the College of Charleston.

The couple lives in West Ashley, while bassist Brian Betancourt still resides in Brooklyn. Though no Charleston gigs for Hospitality are currently in store, Lee hopes this might spur the group to perform locally.

"They have a huge following here just waiting for them to step up," he says.