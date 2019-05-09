Though he now calls Charleston home, Southern rock-meets-alt-country artist Tom Mackell spends a lot of his time on the road.
He's toured with '90s-famed alt-rock band Sister Hazel and Tony Lucca, who finished third on Season 2 of NBC reality singing show "The Voice."
Mackell's Americana-laced sound ranges from an easy listening soundtrack to accompany firefly-filled summer nights to Southern football game tailgate tuneage with a subtle twang. And his new EP "A Life I Once Knew" showcases that range, from roadtrip-blasting "Open Road" to breezy oceanfront "Moonlight."
Charleston Scene has the EP premiere.
Mackell has been playing guitar since he was 11 years old and spent most of his teenage years in Philadelphia in his parents' basement messing around with different instruments and recording equipment.
When he moved to the Lowcountry to attend the College of Charleston in 2010, he began gigging around town. Then he made a big music career move to Nashville and dove into the collaborating and co-writing scene head-first.
"I moved to Music City with a dream and a strong desire to better my craft," Mackell says. "I wanted this EP to reflect that."
Though he worked on the compilation in Nashville, the Holy City, to which he has since relocated, has a heavy influence on his style. The laid-back coastal atmosphere that aligned with his college days is apparent.
Mackell also worked with some Charleston producers in addition to Nashville studios to create the finished project.
He teamed up with Will Moore, a fellow CofC alumnus who had made the move to Nashville a few years before him. Moore introduced him to a group of musicians, who he began recording and performing with.
Among them were Grady Saxman, Mackell's studio drummer and engineer, and John Mills, who he did some vocal recording with. Charleston-based Matt Zutell of Coast Records mixed the EP.
All of the songs from "A Life I Once Knew" were cut live, with some additional keys and guitar overdubs.
One of Mackell's personal favorites is "Place Like Home," which he says is the most personal song on the EP.
"It was a song I had been trying to write for years but just couldn’t get the right words onto paper," he says. "This song tells the story of what it’s like going back to the home I grew up in after losing my mother — how the death of the most important person in your life can make you feel like you’ve lost it all. This song is about hope, strength and overcoming a tragic loss."
In addition to working on his own music, Mackell has a few songwriting credits under his sleeve from his Nashville collaborations. Most recently, he co-wrote a track on Tony Lucca's new album "Ain't No Storm," which peaked at No. 3 on the iTunes singer-songwriter chart in March.
In April, he got to open for one of his favorite singer-songwriters Charlie Mars at Eddie's Attic in Georgia.
"I’m always working toward becoming the best singer, musician and performer I can be, while at the same time creating great songs that others can relate to and feel inspired by," Mackell says. "The roots of my songs come directly from my heart and soul. I feel this is the only way."