Since Charleston Scene-affiliated local music podcast The Fringe was discontinued last year and radio host Box in the Morning's departure after starting a solo podcast, there has been a gaping hole in audio local music coverage.
9 to 5 Magazine is stepping up to the plate with a new podcast that will feature interviews and live performances with local bands. The music and art photography and writing magazine, which comes out in print every quarter, has teamed up with Charleston's Ohm Radio station at 96.3 FM for this new weekly endeavor.
Every Tuesday, from 4-5 p.m., you can tune in to Ohm Radio to hear "Live with 9 to 5." Shows can also be streamed online at ohmradio963.org under the "Listen Live" tab. Old episodes will also be available on the 9 to 5 website at 9to5magazine.com/podcast.
Already completed episodes include interviews and live sessions from local bands Dead Swells, Rare Creatures, Orange Doors and Crab Claw, among others.